One in custody after fatal shooting in Moore

TechCrunch

Krafton has more in store for its battle royale shooting game PUBG, its biggest mobile title, according to Goldman Sachs. The South Korean firm is plotting "incremental updates" to its strategy to sustain and expand PUBG, Goldman Sachs said in a note Wednesday and seen by TechCrunch. A major graphics upgrade is also in the works, Goldman Sachs said, adding that Krafton plans to use Unreal Engine 5 for a PUBG 2.0 revamp.