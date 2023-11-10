One in custody after fatal stabbing at Great Brook Valley in Worcester
WORCESTER — A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Great Brook Valley housing complex.
Police are terming the killing a case of domestic violence.
One person is in custody, due to be arraigned Friday in Central District Court.
