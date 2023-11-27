One in custody after fire fills lobby of Westborough police station; damage at $250K, says chief

WESTBOROUGH — The police station was evacuated Sunday night after a fire in the building's lobby. Authorities said the fire was intentionally set.

The building's sprinkler system held the fire in check, with heavy smoke filling the lobby, according to authorities.

One person was taken into custody soon after the fire, which was reported at 8:20 p.m. There were no injuries, and Police Department services continued.

Authorities said a "person of interest" was apprehended after a search that involved police tracking dogs and a drone. The person's name was not released.

The fire remains under investigation by Westborough police, the state fire marshal and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Much of the damage to the police station, at 45 West Main St., was caused by water from the sprinkler system. Fire Chief Patrick Purcell estimated damage at $250,000.

Return to telegram.com for more on this story.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: One in custody after fire fills lobby of Westborough police station