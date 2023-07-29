One in custody, four still at large following armed robbery

Jul. 28—One suspect is in custody following an alleged robbery Jan. 26 at a home on Earl L. Core Road (W.Va. 7) near the Dellslow area of Monongalia County. Law enforcement is still looking for four additional suspects thought to be involved.

According to criminal complaints filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department, Leland Dewayne Gray, 18, of Morgantown, and four accomplices entered without breaking into the home "for the purposes of stealing money and goods from the victim."

A press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department stated the caller reported the five men were all wearing masks and carrying pistols.

While the home was being robbed, the victim was allegedly threatened and hit in the face with a handgun by the intruders. According to the report, the victim did not need medical treatment for their injuries at that time.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 11:29 p.m., but the suspects had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Gray and his accomplices stole $500 cash and an Apple iPhone worth approximately $1, 200 from the victim, the complaint said.

Following a tip to the department, deputies located Gray around noon Thursday at an address on Canfield Street in Star City.

With the assistance of Star City Police, deputies were able to take Gray into custody. He was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon and is charged with nighttime burglary, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

As of Friday afternoon, Gray was being held on $75, 000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 7.

The Sheriff's Department said additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, but none had been made as of Friday afternoon, according to department officials. They were unable to provide names or descriptions of the other four suspects at this time.

