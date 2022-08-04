One in custody after a man found on a Midlands road died, police say

A man who was found on a Midlands road died in a Columbia hospital and another person is in custody, the Sumter Police Department said.

Early Wednesday morning a driver discovered Stevy Evand Pleasant, a 57-year-old Sumter resident, on the ground in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, police said in a news release. That’s in the area between U.S. 76/Broad Street and U.S. 378, and about a quarter mile from where police said Pleasant lived.

The driver administered first aid until first responders arrived and Pleasant was taken to a hospital in Richland County, according to the release.

No cause of death has been released, and an autopsy is scheduled, police said.

The injuries Pleasant suffered were not the result of a fall or vehicle crash and appear to have been inflicted by another person or persons, according to police.

Further information about the fatal injuries wasn’t available, but Pleasant’s death continues to be investigated by police.

The Sumter Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old wanted on a murder charge.

Officers have been working to determine Pleasant’s locations and interactions Tuesday night.

That led officers to determine Thomas Reginald Brooks might have information that could help the investigation. The 42-year-old Carolina Avenue resident turned himself into law enforcement officers Wednesday night and is in custody, police said.

There is no word if Brooks has been arrested, or any charges he could be facing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about Pleasant and his death are asked to call police at 803-436-2700, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.