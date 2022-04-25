One in custody after man stabbed multiple times, Memphis police say

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times, Memphis police said.

The incident happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m.

Officers responded to a wounding call at Sam Cooper and Hollywood.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

One suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

