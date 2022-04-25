One in custody after man stabbed multiple times, Memphis police say

One in custody after man stabbed multiple times, Memphis police say
FOX13 Memphis News Staff

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times, Memphis police said.

The incident happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m.

Officers responded to a wounding call at Sam Cooper and Hollywood.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

One suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories