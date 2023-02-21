One in custody, no injuries after shooting at Boulder's Millennium Harvest House

Feb. 20—Police arrested a man accused of firing off shots in his room at Boulder's Millennium Harvest House, an incident that sparked a large active shooter response to the hotel Monday morning.

According to a release, dispatchers received reports of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the hotel, 1345 28th St., at about 9:30 a.m. Monday.

SWAT teams were called to the scene and coordinated a tactical response with additional police agencies and Boulder Fire-Rescue to enter the hotel after they identified the suspect's room.

As they approached, the suspect ran out and down a flight of stairs and then exited a back door and began running toward Folsom Street before officers took him into custody.

The suspect has since been identified as Antonio Orlando Lucero, 45.

SWAT teams did a sweep of the hotel, but there were no reported injuries.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said Lucero had been staying at the hotel, and police found evidence of numerous gunshots and recovered two handguns inside the room.

Shots struck at least one unoccupied vehicle in the hotel's parking lot, according to a release.

There was a shelter-in-place order for people within the area of Arapahoe Avenue to Taft Drive and 28th to Folsom streets, but that was lifted at noon.

While the University of Colorado Boulder sent out an alert due the proximity of the shooting to campus, the university did not alter its schedule.

In addition to Boulder police and Boulder-Fire Rescue, CU Boulder police, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Longmont Police, Louisville Police, Lafayette Police and Broomfield Police all responded to the call.

"We're grateful for the swift response by all of the officers involved who prevented this incident from escalating any further," Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement.

Lucero was medically cleared before being taken to the Boulder County Jail. He is facing possible charges including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and a special offender charge for intent while in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still looking for additional witnesses and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Boulder police Detective Burke at 303-441-4483 and reference case No. 23-01694.