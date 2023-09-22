One in custody after shooting at Columbus police officers in Franklinton

Columbus police detained a suspect early Friday morning after the person reportedly fired multiple shots at officers.

No officers were hurt and officers did not return fire, Columbus police said.

Around 2:10 a.m. Friday, officers were on the 700 block of Canonby Place at the Southpark Apartments when they reported hearing nearby gunshots. Officers obtained video a short time later that showed the person was firing at the officers.

Police were able to take a suspect into custody. The suspect was later identified by police as 37-year-old Ricky Teague, who is charged with assault on a police officer, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Columbus police have access to security cameras on the property as part of an agreement with the ownership of Southpark Apartments. The agreement was reached after City Attorney Zach Klein's office filed a lawsuit seeking improvements at the complex, which is located in South Franklinton near Greenlawn Cemetery.

