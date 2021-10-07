One in custody after state police chase on I-89 in Bow

Oct. 7—A man faces multiple charges after state police say he was driving erratically on Interstate 89 at speeds in excess of 90 mph Wednesday.

State police received a report of a hazardous driver in a red BMW traveling Interstate 89 South in New London. The vehicle was reported to be traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic and passing in the breakdown lane.

A state trooper reported seeing the vehicle pass him on I-89 South in Warner at 94 mph. The trooper was able to catch up to the vehicle in Hopkinton after observing him pass multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed, officials said.

The driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit ensued. State police said the vehicle's license plate was unreadable due to a tinted plate cover, but was identified as a red 2016 Honda Accord, not a BMW.

Troopers used tire deflation devices at mile marker 2 in Bow, which deflated one of the car's tires, officials said. The driver took Exit 1, where he drove through the intersection at Logging Hill Road and crashed into a stop sign on Tyler Road in Bow.

The driver, Jeffrey Dennis, 35, was taken into custody. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Dennis is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer, speed and failure to yield to a stop sign.

State police determined Dennis violated his parole status and was ordered held and transported to state prison.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle pursuit is asked to contact Trooper Jared Scholand at 603-227-2159 or via email at jared.t.scholand@dos.nh.gov