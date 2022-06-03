One in custody after stealing car with two children inside in Devils Lake

Jun. 3—DEVILS LAKE — Two children were unharmed after they were inside a vehicle that was stolen from the Hardee's in Devils Lake on Saturday, May 28.

According to an announcement from the Devils Lake Police Department on Facebook, around 5 p.m. on May 28, officers were dispatched to Hardee's after receiving a report of a vehicle being stolen with two children inside. The vehicle was left running, unlocked, for a short period of time while the owner went into the restaurant to find missing items. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Guled Farah of Columbus, Ohio, was apprehended nearby.

As of Thursday, prosecutors had yet to file formal charges, but Farah is being held for unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under suspension, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

According to the Ramsey County State's Attorney's office, prosecutors plan to file charges sometime in the next few days.

The Devils Lake Police Department reminds people that unlocked vehicles and unlocked, running vehicles are a common target for criminals.