One in custody after suspected arson at Walmart in Hollywood

One person is in custody following a fire inside of a Walmart in Hollywood that may have been arson, police say.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at the Walmart on State Road 7 Saturday, said Deanna Bettineschi, a spokesperson for Hollywood Police. When police arrived, there was a small fire inside. Everyone was evacuated.

One person was detained, Bettineschi said, but she couldn’t provide any details on the person’s identity.

Employees and customers might have still been outside as of close to 6 p.m. Saturday, she said, because of smoke.