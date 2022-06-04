One in custody after threats made to prisons in Taylorville, Jacksonville

One person is in custody after threats were made to state prisons in Taylorville and Jacksonville.

Illinois State Police, in a press release this afternoon, said District 9 troopers responded to the Taylorville Correctional Center in Christian County at 12:50 p.m. Friday "after a phoned-in threat was received at the facility."

There were no incidents at the facility and no injuries, according to the release.

"The Investigation revealed another telephone threat was received at Jacksonville Correctional Center. The subject responsible for the telephone threats made to both Taylorville and Jacksonville Correctional Centers has been identified and taken into custody," police said in the release.

The Jacksonville Correctional Center is in Morgan County.

The investigation is continuing.

No other details were provided by state police.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: 1 in custody after threats made to prisons in Taylorville, Jacksonville