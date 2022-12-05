One in custody after Thurston County investigators rule Lacey shooting death a homicide

A homicide investigation has been opened after a woman was found shot dead at a Lacey apartment early Monday.

Thurston County Lt. Cameron Simper said the incident occurred sometime before 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments in Lacey. He said a Pierce County man confessed to a family member he had killed a woman, his girlfriend, and the family member called the police. When investigators arrived at the hotel, they found a woman dead with a gunshot wound.

The man was later found in Spanaway and taken into custody, and he’ll later be booked into Thurston County Jail. Investigators said this was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.