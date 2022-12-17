One in custody after woman shot early today in Jacksonville

A man is in custody after a woman was critically wounded in a shooting early today in Jacksonville.

Antonio K. King, 34, of Jacksonville was arrested by Jacksonville police.

According to a release by Jacksonville police Lt. Doug Thompson, officers at 12:43 a.m. received a call of a possible disturbance in the 600 block of North West Street. There police found a 36-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and later to a Springfield-area hospital. She was reported in critical but stable condition.

During their investigation, police took King into custody without incident, according to the release. Police also recovered a firearm.

King faces charges of home invasion and aggravated battery with a firearm. He currently is in the Morgan County jail pending a bond hearing.

The incident is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Man in custody after woman shot early today in Jacksonville