How one dad is teaching kids how to talk to law enforcement

In 2020, Derrick Dotson was sitting at home yelling at his television screen.

"I was bothered — people didn't know what I know," Dotson, 46, tells TODAY.com about watching the nation grapple with a racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd. "If people had access to the knowledge I have on use of force and the law, people would be safer."

Dotson has more than 20 years of experience working in and with various law enforcement agencies. But he also know what it feels like when a family member dies during a police confrontation. In 2009, while Dotson was active duty, his cousin was shot and killed by police officers in New York state.

The father of three knew he was uniquely positioned to teach others how to interact with police officers.

"People were hurting," he says. "When I found out I could help, a lot of things changed for me."

That's why Dotson published "The Police and Me," a children's book aimed at teaching kids — and their parents — what police officers do and how they should properly engage with an officer.

Derrick Dotson, How to talk to police (Courtesy Derrick Dotson)

"I started thinking about how I can bring everybody together," Dotson, who published the book in 2022, says. "I realized it starts with kids."

A study published in 2020 in the journal Pediatrics found that Black children are six times more likely to be shot to death by police officers than their white peers.

'This is my superpower'

Dotson caught the "law enforcement bug" early, he says, when he was a 19-year-old intern working with the United States Courts.

He went on to work for the Washington State Department of Corrections as an investigator, the Renton Police Department as a street crimes task force officer, the United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Derrick Dotson, How to talk to police (Courtesy Derrick Dotson)

In 2009, Dotson received a phone call from his brother, who told him his cousin, 33-year-old James Tyson, was shot and killed by two Syracuse Police Department detectives during a shootout after a traffic stop.

"I was so mad — he took a shot at those officers. But I was so sad and hurt that he was gone," Dotson says. "I couldn't believe he would do that, and at the same time, I was thinking about him being shot multiple times."

Tyson was just getting back on his feet after being released from prison, Dotson says. The day he was shot and killed, he had picked up various items from Dotson's mother.

"He died with a trunk full of love from my mom," Dotson says. "The last time I saw his mom, she grabbed my face and said his name — that's how much we looked alike. Seeing his funeral pictures was like looking at myself."

Knowing how his cousin's actions contributed to his death, mourning his loss and reading disparaging comments about his family online, Dotson says he was thrust in the middle.

"It's lonely, because I don't know too many people like me," he says. "But this is me and my individuality. This is my superpower."

'I want people to work me out of a job'

After leaving law enforcement, Dotson started working in the private sector, giving town hall presentations on proper use of force, police interactions and police reform.

"Parents kept asking me: 'What do we say to our kids about talking to police?'" Dotson says. "I had kids saying that they didn't want to get their license because they didn't want to get pulled over."

Derrick Dotson, How to talk to police (Courtesy Derrick Dotson)

So Dotson starting thinking about how to write a children's book about interacting with police. Shortly after, he told his 4-year-old son Duke a story about a traffic stop.

"We just started talking," Dotson adds, "and I was like: ‘Oh, this is the book.’"

The main character, who is 6, is named after his son.

In the book, Duke details a moment when his "Papa" is pulled over by a police officer while he's in the car.

"I was feeling nervous but Papa was very calm," a passage in the book reads. "He turned off the music, rolled down the windows and shut off the car’s engine."

Dotson says the book has been a hit with both children and parents alike, who also tell him they've learned about police interactions from Duke and his Papa.

“I had no idea the book was going to be what it’s become,” Dotson says.

Dotson now visits various schools nationwide to read the book to students, and has established a National Ambassador Campaign to get the book into the hands of 1 million law enforcement officers so they can build better relationships with kids and communities.

Derrick Dotson, How to talk to police (Courtesy Derrick Dotson)

The proud dad says that he’s also working to get the White House to join his efforts because "problems between law enforcement and communities nationwide, especially Black communities, have been a concern for the last three U.S. presidents."

"I want people to work me out of a job," Dotson says. "I won't be happy if when Duke becomes an adult, we haven't seen improvements. But I know we will."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com