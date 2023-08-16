One Dallas restaurant fails, 16 need re-inspections; bugs and rat droppings observed

One restaurant failed and 16 restaurants required re-inspections as roaches and rat droppings were observed in the latest Dallas inspections, according to city data.

There were 452 inspections from July 15 to Aug. 14.

Dallas inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Scores below 80 require a re-inspection and any score of 60 or below require closure and inspection before reopening.

Inspections are conducted by a licensed sanitarian from the city’s Consumer Health Division.

Sixteen restaurants scored between 70 and 79 and need re-inspections:

Paradise Bakery & Cafe at 13710 Dallas Parkway, 70

Henk’s European Deli at 5811 Blackwell St., 78

Eatzis Grill Area at 5600 West Lovers Lane, 77

Aso Rock Market at 10061 Whitehurst Drive, 77

11 Dining at 2702 Love Field Drive, 77

Tacos Chilo at 4833 Scyene Road, 76

La Chapilata at 1515 North Cockrell Hill Road, 76

Hilton Garden Inn at 10350 North Central Expressway, 76

Taqueria La Salsa Verde at 14225 Coit Road, 75

Dickey’s Barbecue at 8008 Herb Keller Way, 75

Loncheria Cerveria ‘el Pa at 408 West Jefferson Blvd., 74

Leo Y Churro Taqueria at 9430 Larga Drive, 74

SVKP Enterprises at 2350 Walnut Hill Lane, 73

JTC Bless Import at 9220 Skillman St., 71

Taqueria El Trompito at 1731 South Buckner Blvd., 70

Eleven restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Al Chile at 3806 South Polk St., 80

Cedars Woodfire Grill at 12200 Preston Road, 88

Hilton Garden Inn at 10350 North Central Parkway, 76

Loncheria Cerveria ‘el Pa at 408 West Jefferson Blvd., 74

Rosy Fruteria & Ice Cream at 3603 Marvin D Love Freeway, 80

Shin Chon Market & Foodcourt at 11422 Harry Hines Blvd., 85

Sid’s Food Store at 13317 Kleberg Road, 80

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que at 8018 South Lancaster Road, 83

Walter’s Kitchen Restaurant And Bar at 8010 North Stemmons Freeway, 80

Yama Sushi Japanese Restaurant at 8989 Forest Lane, 80

Food Plus 4 at 10819 Elam Road, 84

Rodent droppings were observed at Big C Food Mart at 2240 Irving Blvd. and Dongbosung at 11445 Emerald St..

Roaches were observed at:

Taqueria Lupitas at 9628 Overlake Drive, 66

Hotel Crescent Court (Main Kitchen) at 400 Crescent Court, 95

Look Dine In Cinemas at 10110 East Technology Blvd., 88

Tacos Chilo at 4833 Scyene Road, 83

Lucky Rice at 1515 North Cockrell Hill Road, 83

Fuel Stop at 5816 Keeneland Parkway, 82

Royal Wok Restaurant at 2560 Royal Lane, 81

El Migueleno Cafe at 10788 Harry Hines Blvd., 80

7-Eleven/Laredo Taco at 9750 Walnut Hill Lane was warned it would be issued citations on its next visit for improperly hot holding temperatures for chicken and for not having a certified food manager or food handlers certification on site.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Dallas for July 15th - Aug. 14th, 2023. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Scores below 80 require a re-inspection, and below 60 require closure and inspection before reopening. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.