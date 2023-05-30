One Danny Santulli hazing case defendant to progress to trial. Another delays case hearing

One defendant in the Danny Santulli hazing case will go to trial in the new year, while another had a hearing pushed back Monday by roughly six six weeks.

Benjamin Parre had his case put on the trial setting docket for sometime in January or possibly later before Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs. A definitive trial date was not set Monday.

Ben Faber, attorney for Benjamin Karl, requested the continuance for his client from Judge Joshua Devine, which was granted. The updated hearing date was set July 17.

Parre and Karl both face a felony hazing charge, where they face up to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, if convicted, for actions allegedly connected to the hazing of Santulli during a "pledge dad reveal night." Santulli was 19 at the time of the incident in October 2021, and was required as part of the initiation to consume a bottle of vodka. Before he finished it, he passed out and became unresponsive.

Devine still had questions as Faber also was hoping to have Karl's case tried after other case defendant cases wrapped up.

"Why should I delay on getting this case set for trial," Devine asked, making note that other defendants in separate cases have either entered guilty pleas or have trial dates set.

Faber explained that scheduling issues in the prosecutor's office with the other cases was the reason for seeking a trial setting delay and pushing back the case status hearing six weeks.

"I can't control what other divisions are doing or how they are doing it, but I just don't allow cases to get particularly old in my division," Devine said. "I need you to keep that in mind, but at some point in time, I'm going to set the case for trial."

Defendants started to take plea deals or have trial dates set from at least the end of April.

Thomas Shultz at the end of April pleaded guilty to the lesser supplying alcohol to a minor charge, resulting in 30 days shock jail time, a one-year suspended sentence with two year unsupervised probation. He also must complete 100 hours community service within one year, complete an in-person alcohol and drug education program, a victim impact panel and restorative justice with Santulli's family should they request it.

Other probation conditions include he cannot set foot inside businesses where the primary purpose is the sale or distribution of alcohol.

Alec Wetzler, also at the end of April pleaded guilty to misdemeanor supplying alcohol to a minor and misdemeanor purchase or attempt to purchase alcohol by a minor. His sentencing is expected to occur next Tuesday.

Harrison Reichman pleaded guilty last week to the reduced charge of misdemeanor supplying alcohol to a minor. He started 15 days shock jail time last Monday. Other conditions of Reichman's plea agreement include two years unsupervised probation, 100 hours of community service, attendance in an alcohol and drug education program and participation in restorative justice with Santulli's family.

Samuel Gandhi, facing a felonly hazing charge, as part of proceedings last week had been offered a plea deal from Prosecuting Attorney Nick Komorowski, but is awaiting approval of the agreement from Santulli's family.

Samuel Morrison's trial date was set for 9 a.m. Sept. 26 before Jacobs.

Samuel Lane's trial was to start Wednesday, but was rescheduled in early May to Dec. 19.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: One of two Danny Santulli hazing case has trial date set