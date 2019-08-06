One day after El Paso shooting, Florida man threatens to 'shoot up' Walmart where his mother works

A Florida man was arrested Sunday and charged with a felony after he called a Walmart and threatened to "shoot up" the store, law enforcement officials told USA TODAY.

Wayne Lee Padgett, 31, called Walmart in Gibsonton, Florida, at 1:17 p.m. Sunday and said he was going to "shoot up your store," according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The threat came one day after a gunman opened fire at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 and injuring 25. The shooter allegedly posted a lengthy manifesto, which contained anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric, online.

Padgett told detectives he was motivated by the El Paso Walmart shooting, police said. He's been charged with "false report of using a firearm in a violent manner."

"When he spoke with detectives, he said he was he was aware of what happened in El Paso and that was his motivation for making the call," Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amanda Granit told USA TODAY.

Granit said Padgett's mother worked at the Walmart in question and was on duty when Padgett made his threatening call. When detectives made contact with Padgett, he admitted to blocking his number, making the phone call and then later deleting his call history, according to a news release.

No firearms were found in Padgett's home and he is unemployed with no criminal history, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said police were at the Walmart within two minutes of an employee calling 911.

"I couldn't be prouder of our deputies and their response," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "They arrived within moments and immediately gained control of this chaotic scene."

He added: "These criminals that seek to make us afraid to go shopping, to the movies, concerts, work and school are nothing but terrorists. This type of behavior will not be tolerated. We will pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law."

