One Day Left To Buy Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Navigator Global Investments' shares on or after the 23rd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.055 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.095 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Navigator Global Investments has a trailing yield of 7.6% on the current stock price of A$1.745. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 87% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Navigator Global Investments, with earnings per share up 7.0% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Navigator Global Investments has delivered an average of 6.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Navigator Global Investments for the upcoming dividend? Navigator Global Investments has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

However if you're still interested in Navigator Global Investments as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Navigator Global Investments. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Navigator Global Investments and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

