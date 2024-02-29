One day only at Krispy Kreme: A dozen for $2.29

(WJW) – Leap Day only comes once every four years. That’s why Krispy Kreme is treating it like a holiday.

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a dozen Original Glazed donuts for just $2.29 on February 29.

Here’s the catch: You have to buy a regularly priced dozen first, which starts at $12.99.

“An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

There’s also a sweet deal for anyone who has a rare February 29 birthday.

Leap Year babies can get a free glazed dozen with no purchase necessary.

They will, however, want proof of your special birthday, so make sure to bring an ID.

