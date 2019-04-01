One-day sale gets you a 43-inch Roku TV for $170

Need a new TV for your basement, your kitchen, or a guest bedroom? If you’re planning to buy one today, there’s really only one model you should even bother considering. For one day only, Amazon is selling the TCL 43S305 43-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV for just $169.99. This model is an absolute steal at its normal price of $240, so you’d have to be crazy to pass it up with today’s huge discount.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 38.3″ x 22.2″ x 2.9″, TV with stand: 38.3″ x 24.4″ x 7.5″

Smart functionality offers access to over 4,000 streaming channels featuring more than 450,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

1080p Full HD resolution for a lifelike picture

Direct-lit LED produces great picture quality

120Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with virtually no motion blur

Inputs: 3 HDMI (1 w/ ARC), 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out

