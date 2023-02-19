One dead, 10 injured in Memphis shootings at nightclub and nearby location

News out of Tennessee

One person died and 10 were injured early Sunday after two shootings at and near a Memphis, Tennessee, nightclub, that appear to be connected, police said.

No suspect had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.

Five people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles and were released later Sunday.

Police arrived at the Live Lounge nightclub before 1 a.m. and found two victims. While at the nightclub, they learned about shooting victims at a nearby location where they found one person dead and three others who were badly injured.

The motive remained unclear and police said they did not know whether there was more than one shooter at the two locations. Three people of interest were being sought, authorities said, and one of the men may have been injured and in need of medical attention.

There are 3 persons of interest that investigators would like to speak w/ concerning this incident. If anyone can identify these individuals, call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH. The individual in the blk t-shirt w/ green writing may have been injured and needs medical attention. pic.twitter.com/AcHQmOxUzU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2023

The shootings occurred in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport. Both shootings took place along a commercial strip of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

The incident comes after other recent high-profile shootings at Michigan State University and Monterey Park, California, part of a deadly start to 2023..

