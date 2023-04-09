One dead and 10 injured after police chase of 13-year-old in stolen car

One person has been killed and ten others were injured after a 13-year-old boy led a police chase in a stolen car.

Police officers in Woodland, California, spotted the vehicle being driven erratically on Saturday afternoon, the department said in a statement.

The driver did not follow commands by police to pull over, prompting a chase and ultimately crashing at an intersection. The minor rammed into two other vehicles causing them to catch fire.

The fire department and four ambulances responded to the scene. One woman was pronounced dead, according to NBC News.

The extent of the surviving victims’ injuries are unknown but a toddler was airlifted to hospital.

“We were cleaning in our yard and just heard kind of a ‘big bang,’” one resident told NBC.

Police believe the 13-year-old stole the vehicle from a family member. An investigation by the California Highway Patrol is now underway.

The teenager has not been identified.

“Investigators have determined that the driver of the vehicle that the officer was following is a 13-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car,” police said in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to the Woodland Police Department for comment.