One dead and 12 injured in Tennessee grocery store shooting

One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a shooting at a Tennessee grocery store on Thursday, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at a Kroger in Collierville, about 30 miles east of Memphis, and Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the suspected shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement has secured the scene.

A shelter-in-place order had been placed on all Collierville schools but has since been lifted, and schools dismissed as normal.



The Memphis Police Department said its officers are on the scene to support the Collierville Police Department and help secure the perimeter.

Kroger employee Glenda McDonald said she walked out of an office and to the floral counter when she heard a gunshot sound.

"I just ran out the door," said McDonald, who was uninjured. "I left my purse, my keys, everything."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

