One dead, 14 injured, widespread damage after Russia targets Kyiv in another mass missile attack

Smoke rises over Kyiv after a strike by the Russian Federation

At least one person is dead, and 14 others injured after Russia launched another massive missile strike on Ukraine on Jan. 23, causing widespread devastation in Kyiv, reported the Kyiv Medical Emergency Services.

The enemy targeted Kyiv with a combination of air-launched cruise missiles, including the Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-55 variants, as well as ground-based ballistic missiles.

It marks Russia’s second missile strike on Kyiv this year, a multifaceted attack involving various types of weaponry.

The strike on the capital caused a fire in a residential apartment building. Fires also engulfed parked vehicles, sent debris raining onto a residential building, and nearly hit a daycare center in the Darnytskyi district.

In one residential apartment unit, authorities discovered an unexploded warhead from one of the missiles, prompting the evacuation of residents.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

REUTERS/Thomas Peter

www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police

www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police

www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police

