One dead, 14 injured, widespread damage after Russia targets Kyiv in another mass missile attack

The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
1
Smoke rises over Kyiv after a strike by the Russian Federation
Smoke rises over Kyiv after a strike by the Russian Federation

At least one person is dead, and 14 others injured after Russia launched another massive missile strike on Ukraine on Jan. 23, causing widespread devastation in Kyiv, reported the Kyiv Medical Emergency Services.

The enemy targeted Kyiv with a combination of air-launched cruise missiles, including the Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-55 variants, as well as ground-based ballistic missiles.

It marks Russia’s second missile strike on Kyiv this year, a multifaceted attack involving various types of weaponry.

Read also: Ukraine downs 21 out of 41 Russian missiles; some failed to reach targets, Zaluzhnyi says

The strike on the capital caused a fire in a residential apartment building. Fires also engulfed parked vehicles, sent debris raining onto a residential building, and nearly hit a daycare center in the Darnytskyi district.

Read also: Two dead, 30 injured after Russia attacks Kharkiv apartment with cruise missile – photos, video

In one residential apartment unit, authorities discovered an unexploded warhead from one of the missiles, prompting the evacuation of residents.

<span class="copyright">REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</span>
REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
<span class="copyright">REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</span>
REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
<span class="copyright">REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</span>
REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
<span class="copyright">REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</span>
REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
<span class="copyright">REUTERS/Thomas Peter</span>
REUTERS/Thomas Peter
<span class="copyright">REUTERS/Thomas Peter</span>
REUTERS/Thomas Peter
<span class="copyright">www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police</span>
www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police
<span class="copyright">www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police</span>
www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police
<span class="copyright">www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police</span>
www.facebook.com/UA.National.Police

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Former Xerox Ventures execs launch first fund under Myriad Venture Partners

    Early-stage startups working on artificial intelligence, clean technology and B2B software now have another chunk of capital to go after. Fisher is the former senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Xerox and former founder and managing partner of Xerox Ventures, a firm started in 2021.

  • Docker's Build Cloud lets developers build their containers in the cloud

    At last year's DockerCon, Docker launched its Docker Build remote build service and today it is taking this a step further with the launch of Docker Build Cloud, a fully managed service that, you guessed it, allows development teams to offload their image builds to the cloud. "Every week, millions of developers run 'docker build [x]," Giri Sreenivas, Docker's chief product officer, told me, referring to the standard command developers use to kick off their Docker builds.

  • Eagles shakeup continues, Brian Johnson won't return as offensive coordinator

    The Eagles need a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

  • Pininfarina launches Classiche certification program for vintage cars

    Pininfarina is launching a certification program for classic cars. It aims to provide enthusiasts with production-related data, such as the original color.

  • Netflix, in a multi-billion dollar deal, will host WWE's Raw starting next year

    The 10-year deal marks Netflix's first big venture into the world of live sports entertainment

  • ModernFi secures $18.7M to help banks grow their deposit base

    A lot has happened in banking over the past year, including the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and that’s enabled companies like ModernFi to step in and provide other solutions. The company provides community and regional banks with end-to-end deposit management capabilities, including a deposit network so bank customers can grow, retain and manage their deposit base by sourcing deposits, sweeping funds and providing additional security to depositors. In fact, ModernFi, founded in 2022 by Paolo Bertolotti and Adam DeVita, raised $4.5 million in a seed round a month prior to the SVB news.

  • Blueshift, a marketing automation startup, raises $40M in debt

    Blueshift, a San Francisco-based startup that taps AI to help brands automate and personalize engagement across different marketing channels, has secured $40 million in debt financing from Runway Growth Capital. Co-founder and CEO Vijay Chittoor said that the loan will be used to refinance Blueshift's existing debt as well as expand sales and marketing and general operations. "With the explosion in customer data -- first-party data -- across a number of channels, manual approaches to marketing are no longer feasible," Chittoor told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • 'De-Googled' smartphone company Murena launches own-brand mobile network

    Murena, a French startup that sells "de-Googled" smartphones replete with its own flavor of Android, is launching an own-brand mobile network as it throws its hat into the fast-growing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) ring. Murena Mobile, as the new service is called, is built atop T-Mobile and is available to U.S. customers only. Available plans range from 4GB data at $35/month through to unlimited data which costs $65, with unlimited calls and texts available across the board.

  • The New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and Ariana Grande's new Billboard record

    The stories you need to start your day: What to expect at the New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter

  • Yahoo Sports AM: A historic night for hoops

    In today's edition: A rare scoring night in the NBA, Patrick Mahomes' playoff dominance, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.

  • Bluewhite rakes in $39M for robots-as-a-service that can be retrofitted to drive any tractor

    Agriculture has a long heritage of being constantly disrupted by technology, an evolution that has continued to play out until today. In one of the latest developments, an Israeli startup called Bluewhite has picked up $39 million in funding to advance its own contribution to the field: autonomous robots that can be retrofitted to any tractor to operate it autonomously, which in turn are sold not as one-off products but as part of a bigger service play -- Robots-as-a-Service. The startup plans to use the funding to continue investing into R&D -- specifically to bring more data features into its service stack (branded "Compass") but also to continue enhancing its autonomous hardware technology (branded "Pathfinder"), which today can be programmed to work across a wide range of field types and vehicles (Bluewhite builds and operates the whole stack).

  • The Morning After: Alphabet cuts jobs at its moonshot labs

    The biggest news stories this morning: Apple launches iOS 17.3, Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research, How Disney’s A Real Bug’s Life docu-series turns insects into giants.

  • Sequoia backs Coana to help companies prioritise vulnerabilities using 'code aware' software analysis

    Silicon Valley venture capital (VC) juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.

  • The stock market took a long pause between record highs. History says this is great news.

    After going two years without a record close, history says the wait will be worth it for stock market bulls.

  • TurboTax maker Intuit faces FTC ban on advertising 'free' services

    The Commission found Intuit's actions to be misleading.

  • Philips Hue's new outdoor Dymera wall lights beam up and down

    Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.

  • Business travel management platform TravelPerk raises $104M

    TravelPerk, a business travel management platform targeted at SMEs, has raised $104 million in a fresh equity-based round of financing led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The funding gives TravelPerk a valuation of $1.4 billion, just a fraction over the $1.3 billion valuation the company revealed two years ago when it kicked of its Series D round -- and that marginal increase is a post-money valuation, meaning it has remained flat. "In today’s climate, where startup funding is down by half and valuations are down across the board, this is a healthy and sober valuation," Meir told TechCrunch.

  • Apple will pay artists more to have a spatial audio version on Apple Music

    Apple will pay additional royalties starting this month to artists if they have a spatial audio version on Apple Music, according to multiple reports. The company will pay up to 10% additional royalty if an artist has all their songs in spatial audio, per a report by 9to5Mac. The extra money doesn't depend on users playing the spatial audio version, though.

  • Riot Games is laying off 11 percent of its workforce globally

    Riot Games announced that it is eliminating 530 roles globally, which make up about 11 percent of its workforce.

  • SEC blames 'SIM swap' attack for compromising X account ahead of ETF approval

    The SEC said Monday that a "SIM swap" attack was responsible for an unauthorized social media post that triggered market chaos and erased billions of market value in just minutes.