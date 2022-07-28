One dead after 2 victims stabbed in Raleigh, officials say

One person is dead after two people were stabbed in Raleigh.

The incident unfolded early Thursday morning in the 2800 block of N. Highland Road.

Memphis Police said a call about the stabbings came in just after 3:30 a.m.

Two people were stabbed and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

One victim was rushed to Le Bonheur, Memphis Fire officials said.

Le Bonheur is a children’s hospital, but FOX13 has not confirmed the age of that victim.

Police said the incident was domestic-related.

No details have been released on the circumstances that led to the stabbings, and no suspect information has been released.

FOX13 is at the scene working to gather more details.

