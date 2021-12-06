One dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Headquarters bar in Five Points in Central El Paso

El Paso police are investigating a shooting after one person was killed and two were wounded Sunday night at a bar in the Five Points area.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the Headquarters Tap House Bar, 2910 Tularosa Ave. near Piedras Street, police said, citing initial information.

The bar is across the street from El Paso Police Headquarters.

One person was dead at the scene and two people were taken to hospitals, police said.

Details on the incident were not immediately available as an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit was underway late Sunday.

