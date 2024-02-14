One dead, 21 shot and wounded including 9 children, at Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally in KC

Twenty-two people were shot, including one killed, as the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally came to a close at Union Station, police said late Wednesday afternoon.

The number of known victims grew throughout the day as more information developed. The person who was killed has not yet been identified by authorities.

Eight of the victims had “immediately life-threatening injuries,” according to Kansas City Fire Department Interim Chief Ross Grundyson. They were transported within 10 minutes to area hospitals.

Another seven suffered life-threatening injuries and six more had minor injuries.

Victims were transported to three hospitals: Children’s Mercy, University Health and Saint Luke’s. Children’s Mercy was treating nine victims, the hospital said.

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves said three people had been detained and that police are still investigating the motive.

Shots erupted on the west side of Union Station around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the rally was concluding.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, “Today was tragic for everyone who was part of it.”

“I had the chance to talk to my wife just a moment ago who said we became part of a statistic of too many Americans — those who have experienced or been part of or connected to a mass shooting. That is something that I hope we all recognize is highly problematic.”

The mass shooting unfolded even with more than 800 law enforcement officers at the parade.

“That’s what happens with guns,” Lucas said.

“We had security in any number of places, eyes on top of buildings and beyond and there still is a risk to people. And I think that’s something all of us who are parents, who are just regular people living each day, have to decide what we wish to do about it. Parades, rallies, schools, movies — it seems like almost nothing is safe.”

Graves said officials are in the process of staffing centralized phone number for victims and witnesses who have video or information.

The Chiefs said in a statement that the team was “truly saddened by the senseless act of violence.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”

All of the players, coaches, staff and their families were safe, the team said.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024