One dead, 27 wounded in Arkansas car show shooing

SANTA LUCIA, Mexico (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will on Monday inaugurate a new Mexico City airport, over three years after he scrapped a separate $13 billion hub under construction by the previous government that he cast as a symbol of corruption. The military air base north of the capital which Lopez Obrador has turned into Felipe Angeles International Airport will start with just a handful of flights. The airport is the first of the major infrastructure projects planned by Lopez Obrador to be launched, and is aimed at easing congestion at the current Mexico City hub that lies approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) to the south.