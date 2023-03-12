One dead, 3 injured in Brooklyn shooting, NYPD still searching for suspect

New York police are looking for a gunman who killed one person and shot three others on a Brooklyn street Saturday afternoon.

The victims were at an apartment building at East 45th Street near Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush around 1:45 p/m./ when the gunman opened fire, police told FOX 5 New York.

First responders found three of the four victims at the scene.

Emmanuel Soray, 39, of Brooklyn was shot in the face. He was rushed to a hospital., where he was pronounced dead.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg and was last reported stable at an area hospital.

The third victim found on the scene was a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the torso and was last reported to be hospitalized in critical condition.

The fourth victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot in the arm and buttocks. She was taken via private means to a hospital in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

No arrests have been made so far and the New York Police Department has not put out a suspect description.

Police did not detail if all the victims were together at the time of the shootings or if they were specifically targeted by the suspect.