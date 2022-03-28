One dead in I-35 shooting early Sunday in Oklahoma City

Law enforcement is investigating after a man and a woman were found shot in a vehicle on I-35 in Oklahoma City on Sunday. The driver, Shreya Govindji, was reportedly in stable condition at an area hospital. The passenger, Deontae Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person died and another was reported in stable condition Monday following a shooting early Sunday on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City.

Around 3:50 a.m., Oklahoma City police were called to the northbound lanes of the 2500 block of south I-35 after an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy reported a vehicle was stopped in a lane of traffic.

The vehicle appeared to have been struck by multiple rounds of gunfire, authorities said.

The driver, Shreya Govindji, 24, was shot numerous times. She was taken to a local hospital where police said she remained in stable condition.

Her passenger, Deontae Thomas, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is homicide No. 16 this year in Oklahoma City, police said.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: One dead in Interstate 35 shooting in Oklahoma City