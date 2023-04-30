One dead, 5 injured after house party shooting in Lawrence

One person is dead and 5 others were injured after a house party shooting in Lawrence.

According to the DA’s office, The Lawrence Police Department responded to a disturbance call at 5 Royal Street, Apt. 3, around 3 a.m.

Upon arrival at the home, they found 6 victims suffering from gunshots.

All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one was pronounced deceased. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two of the other victims were flown by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals for additional treatment.

The shootings are being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

According to police, the shootings are not believed to be a random act of violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW