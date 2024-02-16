One dead, an 89-year-old man in custody after shooting at Springfield home

One person is dead and an 89-year-old man was in custody after a shooting at a home on the 4600 block of Aster Street in Springfield on Thursday.

Officers and detectives arrived on the scene at 3:51 p.m. where they located three family members, one of which was found dead from a gunshot wound, according to a release from the Springfield Police Department.

A family dispute led to the shooting, according to the release. Jack Smith, 89, was arrested and scheduled to be arraigned Friday on one count of murder in the second degree.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3721.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Family dispute leads to shooting in Springfield, one person dead