Man in wheelchair killed on Boylston Street; driver charged in hit-and-run

WORCESTER - A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a pickup on Boylston Street early Friday.

The driver, who did not stop at the scene, faces charges, according to police.

Police received a call at 3:45 a.m. for a report of a man in the road near the Granite Group plumbing supply store at 36 Boylston St.

Officers helped the unresponsive victim at the scene until he could be rushed to a hospital. He was soon pronounced dead, police said. The victim's name has not been released by police.

The driver of the vehicle, Charles H. Brant, 40, of 10 Roseberry Drive, Boylston, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, according to police.

Brant is expected to be arraigned in the Worcester County Courthouse next week. He may face additional charges, police said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: One dead in accident on Boylston Street in Worcester