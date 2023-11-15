Texas 71 reopens after fatal crash shut down highway, Austin airport official said

Traffic is backed up near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Wednesday morning after a fatal accident between a car and motorcycle on eastbound Texas 71, just before Spirit of Texas Drive.

Update: Eastbound Texas 71 reopened around 11:15 a.m. after being closed for several hours, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Original story:

A fatal accident between a car and motorcycle on eastbound Texas 71, just before Spirit of Texas Drive, has shut the highway down, affecting commuters and travelers heading to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department does not know when the highway will be reopened, said Sam Haynes, spokesperson for the airport.

"Passengers are encouraged to check in with their airlines, and reach out directly to their airlines. Some airlines have delays, but other airlines do not," she said.

Haynes also encouraged travelers to use GPS apps to find the less congested route to the airport.

All traffic is currently being diverted to U.S. 183.

The accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS said a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas 71 near Austin airport reopens after fatal crash