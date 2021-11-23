One dead in Alamance County Detention Center, another saved, third charged with possession of fentanyl

Two men were found unresponsive in the Alamance County Detention Center on Nov. 22; one of them died, and a third was charged with having fentanyl in the jail.

Detention officers found the first unconscious inmate at about 8 p.m on Monday, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 22, release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. They gave him Narcan, a medication that can treat a narcotic overdose, and he regained consciousness before being taken to the Alamance County Medical Center.

Officers found a second unresponsive man about 45 minutes later and tried to keep him alive until EMS arrived. Paramedics continued treating him but unsuccessfully. An official cause of death has not been determined, according to the ACSO, and the sheriff’s office did not release further identifying information about Barnes, Tuesday.

A search of the jail turned up a small bag of white powder that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the release. A third inmate, Torre Jamal Haith was charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

Haith was arrested Nov. 5 on drug and gun charges and quarantined for two weeks under the jail's policy to prevent the spread of COVID 19 and released into the jail’s general population Nov. 19.

The medical examiner will release the cause of Barnes’ death, according to the release, and the State Bureau of Investigations is helping with the investigation, which is standard practice.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

