1 dead after alleged car theft leads to shootout between suspects, police in Mission

One person is dead and an officer is wounded after shots were fired at a Johnson County gas station as police chased down suspects in a vehicle theft Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the area of West 95th Street and Interstate 35 to reports of a stolen vehicle, said Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department.

As officers were investigating the theft, a person driving the car believed to be stolen hit a Lenexa patrol vehicle, then drove away, Chavez said. Officers chased the car north on I-35 until the driver stopped near Lamar Avenue and I-35 in Mission. Police said two people in the suspect vehicle then ran into a nearby QuikTrip.

Officers from multiple agencies followed the pair into the QuikTrip. From there, gunfire rang out, Chavez said.

One suspect was shot and killed, Chavez said; an officer with the Fairway Police Department was shot and taken to a hospital. The officer’s condition has not yet been released.

One suspect was taken into custody.

Chavez told reporters at the scene that it’s not yet known how many shots were fired, or by whom. Multiple agencies were on the scene at the time, including Lenexa police, Fairway police, Mission police and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team, which is comprised of various area law enforcement agencies, is investigating the shooting.

No other information was immediately publicly available.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed.