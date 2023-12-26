One dead after alleged domestic violence assault on Christmas Day in Kansas City suburb

One person died on Christmas Day following an alleged domestic violence assault Monday at a home in Grain Valley.

Officers responded in the evening to the 700 block of Southwest Woodland Circle, where they found someone who had been shot, according to a news release from the Grain Valley Police Department. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect, who was identified as a family member, was apprehended at the home without incident. He is in police custody for questioning.

Investigators have determined the incident appears to have been a domestic violence assault between a father and son, after speaking with multiple witnesses.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will assist with the crime scene investigation.

Grain Valley police encourage anyone in need of assistance or facing domestic threats or violence to contact Hope House 24/7 at (816) 461-HOPE (4673).