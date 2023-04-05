The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating an alleged murder of an inmate at Augusta State Medical Prison on Gordon Highway.

Amos Huff, 60, was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. March 30 at the prison, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Huff's place of residence is listed as the prison.

The medical prison provides "centralized acute, specialized medical ... services for male and female offenders," according to the state Department of Corrections website.

Bicyclist killed: Woman fatally crashes into bicycle rider in Augusta

Medical prison: Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead in alleged murder at Augusta State Medical Prison