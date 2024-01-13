One dead after altercation with police in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the 300 block of C Street in Carlisle for a disturbance around 1:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The officers and a suspect had an altercation during the investigation which led to an officer discharging his firearm and making contact with the subject, police state.

Three arrested after Harrisburg vehicle pursuit: PSP

Police also state that the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the subject has not been released.

There is no threat to the public and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on the latest from abc27 News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.