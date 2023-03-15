One dead amid series of fentanyl overdoses in Thurston jail, Sheriff’s Office says

One incarcerated person died amid a series of recent fentanyl overdoses in the Thurston County jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Corrections staff have identified six instances where defendants in the jail overdosed on the fentanyl since March 5, according to news release.

Medical staff conducted CPR and administered Narcan to reverse the overdose in each case, per the release. They reportedly managed to revive four of the six affected individuals on-site, but two were transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition.

Defendants in the jail alerted corrections staff to one of the individuals on March 9, according to the release. Staff found the individual, a man in his late 20s, unresponsive in his cell and immediately rendered aid. He later died at the hospital on March 13.

The second person who was hospitalized remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, per the release. Correction staff reportedly found this individual, a man in his mid-30s, in an unresponsive state around midnight on March 14.

The Sheriff’s Office did not detail the additional overdoses in the release. They also indicated they will not identify those involved in the overdose incidents prior to notifying next of kin.

Both incidents will be investigated by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team, according to the release.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the March 9 incident. Meanwhile, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation into the March 14 incident.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s 50-100 times stronger than morphine and often mixed with other substances without the user’s knowledge.

These recent overdoses follow a wider trend in Thurston County. Deaths involving fentanyl more than doubled from 51 deaths in 2021 to 107 deaths, The Olympian previously reported.

In the release, The Sheriff’s Office said it would take steps to stop the flow of narcotics into the county jail.

“Our office takes the introduction of narcotics into our correctional facility seriously,” the release reads. “We continue to enact measures to intercept these narcotics to include a full body scan at the time of booking.”

Sheriff Derek Sanders, who started his first term this year, previously told The Olympian he wanted to add a narcotics dog handler position to the jail. He responded to the recent spate of overdoses in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“A task force is being created to implement a permanent narcotics K9 team in our jail as soon as possible,” Sanders said. “In the meantime, we’re utilizing K9s from local partners immediately to conduct drug sweeps.”