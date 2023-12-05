One dead after Amtrak train strikes SUV in South Carolina

A person has died following an accident involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train Monday night, according to reports from WCIV.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Medway Road near US 52.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials told WCIV that a 2008 Ford SUV was trying to cross over the train tracks when a train traveling north hit the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital, where they later died.

ALSO READ: 1 struck, killed by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

Troopers told WCIV that one on the train was injured, and it stayed on the tracks throughout the incident.

This accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

VIDEO: 1 struck, killed by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte