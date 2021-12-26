One dead, another in custody in Christmas shooting, Wake County sheriff’s office says

One person is dead and another in custody after a Christmas night shooting in Willow Spring, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Norman Blalock Drive in Willow Spring, about 15 miles south of Raleigh, after a call “from a juvenile” came in around 11:52 p.m. Saturday night, Major Scott Ikerd said.

At the scene, officers found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Another person, the suspect, was taken into custody. The victim and the suspect are related, Ikerd confirmed.

Officials won’t release their exact relation or identities until family on both sides are notified. No details were released on any charges against the suspect, but it is considered an active murder investigation, Ikerd said.

There are no other suspects at this time, but officials are interviewing other people who were at the scene and who may have more information about the shooting. Ikerd says the suspect who was taken into custody was not cooperative.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was still at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.