One dead, another in custody after shooting near Buckley

Oct. 3—BUCKLEY — A man is dead and another in custody following a shooting at a bonfire near Buckley.

Wexford County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location in Hanover Township near North 15 Road and West 12 Road shortly after midnight Saturday, according to a release from the department. They found the victim and tried life-saving efforts, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Dremont Glenn Storm, 19, was the possible suspect, according to the release.

Sheriff's deputies at one point sought the public's help in locating him, as he had fled from the bonfire. Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies later found and arrested him.

The investigation continues, and at this point law enforcement believe the shooting was related to a fight, according to the release. They're asking for anyone with information to call the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.

Along with Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies, the Michigan State Police and Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office assisted.

No further information was available.