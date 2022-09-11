One dead, another in custody after shooting at Midlands apartments

One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in Kershaw County.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Trevor Polynice Samuel, 36, was arrested and booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center on a charge of murder in connection with the Sept. 9 incident at the Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff.

Kershaw County Coroner David West identified the deceased as Vance Lamar Fowler, 30, of Elgin.

Deputies responded at about 4:50 p.m. Sept. 9 to the Hallmark Apartments in Lugoff, about a mile and a half north of Highway 601, in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived they found Fowler, who had died. Samuel had reportedly left the scene, but was later apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

“We hate to see violent crimes like this,” Sheriff Lee Boan said in a statement. “No conflict is ever worth ending a human life. We can’t always prevent violent crimes in our community. But, we can get some relief in knowing a quick arrest was made and the justice process will start.”