One dead, another in custody after shooting in Granite City

One person is dead and another has been taken into police custody following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Granite City, police say.

Major Nick Novacich of the Granite City Police Department said officers were dispatched to the report of a gunshot in the 2700 block of East 25th Street at about 12:50 p.m.

Police and fire department paramedics rendered first aid to a gunshot victim, but that person died. A suspect was immediately arrested at the scene, Novacich said.

The incident remains under investigation.

“The Granite City Police Department has one person of interest in custody and we want our citizens to know that there is no longer a threat to safety in the area regarding this incident,” a release from Novacich stated.

This is a breaking story. Details will be reported as they become available.