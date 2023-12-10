One dead, another hospitalized after plane crash in Oklahoma City on Sunday

One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a single-engine plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday morning, according to officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Battalion Chief David Shearer told The Oklahoman an adult male was transported to Integris Baptist Medical Center while a second person on board was pronounced dead at the scene.

Social media posts showed black smoke in the vicinity of Wiley Post Airport, near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and and Council Road.

Near W. Wilshire Boulevard and N Council Road 10:30 am Sunday, Dec. 10.

Aircraft flight tracking data showed a 1968 Beechcraft Musketeer taking off and immediately turning back to land at 10:18 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department works the scene of a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday.

