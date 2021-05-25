One dead, another hurt in shooting; victims not named

Cheryl Schweizer, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

May 25—One unidentified person was killed and a second was taken to Samaritan Hospital after a shooting late Monday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of South Gibby Road in Moses Lake.

Moses Lake Police Capt. Dave Sands said police received a report of shots fired at about 4:30 p.m. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Sands said. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison was still on the scene as of 7:15 p.m. Monday.

Sands said there was no danger to the general public. He declined to release any further details, including whether it was a drive-by shooting.

About eight police cars, an ambulance and fire engine responded initially.

