One dead, another injured in Aiken County crash

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Thursday in Aiken County.

Christopher Chandler, 39, of Spartanburg County, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

At about 2 p.m. Thursday, a Honda Accord was traveling west on New Holland Road, according to the release. As it was crossing Highway 39, it was hit by an International utility truck that was traveling south on Highway 39.

Chandler, the driver of the Honda, died at the scene and the driver of the utility truck was taken to the hospital, according to the release.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating, according to the release. Chandler will be autopsied in Newberry.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One dead, one injured in Aiken County crash