One dead, another injured after being hit by tractor-trailer while fixing rig on I-390

One of two men fixing a rig on the shoulder of Interstate 390 near Dansville was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer Tuesday night, according to New York State Police. The second man was wounded.

Troopers said that a disabled tractor-trailer and a utility vehicle were on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of 1-390, near Exit 4 Tuesday night. The two men - a 39-year-old man and an 18-year-old man - from the utility vehicle were standing outside and assisting the tractor-trailer when a northbound tractor-trailer struck the two men and the side of the disabled rig, troopers said.

The striking tractor-trailer continued across the highway's center median and came to rest on the southbound lane.

The 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Troopers did not identify the men.

Further details were not released. State Police continue to investigate the crash.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead, another injured after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-390